Prime Minister Gonsalves signs agreements with the Government of Romania

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, yesterday signed five agreements with the Government of Romania.

According to the Agency for Public Information, these agreements covered a wide range of issues including Education, Health, Agriculture and Fisheries, matters for Co-operation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Disaster Preparedness and Management.

After the signing ceremony with Romania’s Prime Minister Ion Marcel Ciolacu, both heads held bilateral discussions.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also held several engagements with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Romania, and one separately with the Chamber of Commerce of Bucharest.

Dr. Gonsalves will leave for the city of Brasov today April 4, where he will visit the University and meet with officials as well as two Vincentian students.

The Prime Minister is expected to return to the State on Sunday April 6.

