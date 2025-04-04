Prime Minister to attend CELAC Summit in Honduras

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will attend the Ninth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The Summit will be held in Honduras on April 9th and will focus on Integration, Peacekeeping and Migration.

Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina described the Summit as a highly significant event, that will have very positive impacts in determining joint positions on issues such as regional integration and upholding the principle of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

The agenda includes the approval of a Declaration, which will guide the political and integration efforts of Latin America and the Caribbean, statements, and the handover of the Pro Tempore Presidency (PPT) to Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Under Honduras’ leadership, CELAC held summits on Agriculture, Energy, Food Security, Women’s Empowerment, and Social Development.

The bloc also established dialogue platforms with China, India, Türkiye, the European Union, the African Union, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Prime Minister Gonsalves will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick Stephenson and this country’s Ambassador to Cuba, Ellsworth John.

