World Pediatrics Cardiology Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines treats over 60 patients

World Pediatrics is expected to see more than sixty patients as part of its Cardiology Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, by the time it wraps up today.

Cardiology is a medical specialty and a branch of internal medicine concerned with disorders of the heart. It deals with the diagnosis and treatment of such conditions as congenital heart defects and coronary artery disease.

In an interview with NBC News, Program Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins said the response to the public has been great and the mission is progressing well.

Meanwhile Team Leader of the World Pediatrics Cardiology Medical Mission, Dr. Bill Moskowitz said it is great to be back in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the mission has been a success, so far.

