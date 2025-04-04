Two men have been arrested and formally charged in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of the Girls’ High School Bus Stop at Richmond Hill, on April 1, 2025.

Police say Laurent Isidore, a 26-year-old labourer of St. Lucia/Gibson Corner, and Keon Hackshaw, a 17-year-old labourer of Ottley Hall, were jointly charged with the offence of attempted murder.

During the incident, Michael Richards, a 26-year-old steel bender of Diamond, received several gunshot wounds and is reported to be in critical condition at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

In addition to the joint charge, each accused was separately charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to commit the offence of murder and the unlawful use of a firearm.

Both men appeared before the Serious Offences Court on April 3, 2025, and were remanded into custody.

They are scheduled to reappear before the court on April 10, 2025, for arraignment.

