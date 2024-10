MS NATASHA ALRICA SACHA FRASER of Glen formerly of Evesham died on Monday September 16th at the age of 37. She was employed at Coreas Shipping and Tours. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 12th at the Evesham Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Windsor Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related