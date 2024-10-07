SVG commits support for Liat2020’s Expansion plans to establish hub at AIA
Liat2020 has been given the assurance that St Vincent and the Grenadines will lend support as the airline expands.
This assurance was given by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a welcome reception for the inaugural flight to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday.
The Prime Minister said he is very pleased to learn that Liat2020 plans to establish a hub at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) for the Southern Caribbean.