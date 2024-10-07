Liat2020 has been given the assurance that St Vincent and the Grenadines will lend support as the airline expands.

This assurance was given by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a welcome reception for the inaugural flight to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday.

The Prime Minister said he is very pleased to learn that Liat2020 plans to establish a hub at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) for the Southern Caribbean.

