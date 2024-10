MRS BEVERLET TOPPIN better known as MOM BEV of Sandy Bay died on Monday September 16th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 26th at the Holy Name Anglican Church, Sandy Bay. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the London Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the vans Young Boss, Caption and Kap-paz from Fancy, Owia and Point.

