Caribbean Week of Agriculture kicks off with focus on Climate smart practices for Sustainable Future

The 18th edition of the Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) got underway here yesterday under the theme “Climate Smart Agriculture for a Sustainable Future”.

An official ceremony was held at the UWI Global Campus, attended by several delegates from throughout the region.

According to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Nerissa Gittens, CWA 2024 is an opportunity to form new lasting alliances and examine future trends and possibilities in agriculture.

