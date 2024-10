MR LEROY BAILEY WILLIAMS better known as ROTI of Clare Valley formerly of Colonarie and Park Hill died on September 22nd at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 9th at the Wesley Holiness Church, Clare Valley. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery. Transportation will provided and will leave Ken I shop in Park Hill at 10:00

Like this: Like Loading...

Related