MR RANDOLPH LIND-SAY BILLY better known as BOK-KEY of Chili village, Georgetown died on Friday October 4th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 19th at the Gospel Hall Church, Chili Village, Georgetown. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.

