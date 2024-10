MR GEORGE FITZ-GERALD DERRICK of Redemption Sharpes died on Tuesday September 10th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 26th at the Church Of God World Wide Mission Pentecostal, Redemption Sharpes. Viewing and Open tributes begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery

