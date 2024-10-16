The President of the St Vincent and The Grenadines Medical Association has expressed satisfaction with the success of last Friday’s

“Pink Cap City Walk” breast cancer awareness march and rally.

In an interview with NBC News following the event which concluded at heritage Square with a rally, Dr. Rosalind Ambrose said she is pleased that the event

which is currently in its 15th year, has been able to gather public attention concerning cancer awareness, particularly breast and prostate Cancer.

Dr. Ambrose underscored the importance of women doing frequent checks and screenings for cancer.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related