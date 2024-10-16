Fisher folk are being urged to take advantage of the fleet expansion program.

The Fleet expansion program was developed in collaboration with the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union Limited.

In an interview with NBC News Senior fisheries officer and technical advisor to the fleet expansion Program, Ferrique Shortte encouraged fisherfolk to take advantage of the initiative to upgrade their fishing vessels.

He added that this initiative promotes the diversification and sustainability of the sector.

