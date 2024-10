MR RODNEY RICHARDS better known as BLINKS, SARDINE and GONE AH-GAIN of Argyle and Diamond died on Wednesday September 25th at the age of 30. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 26th at the Church of God of Prophecy, Victoria Village, Stubbs. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear something red.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related