Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves featured speaker at Grenada’s National Heroes Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves thanked the government and people of Grenada for him inviting to the National Hero’s Day Celebrations.

The Prime Minister was the featured speaker at the celebrations in Grenada on Saturday.

The Day was under the theme “Unity in commemorating our heroes: past, present and future.”

This is the second year Grenada is observing October 19 as National Heroes Day.

October 19 is the date in October 1983 that deceased Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and several others were killed at Fort George due to internal conflict within factions of the People’s Revolutionary Government.

Prior to 2023, the day was commemorated with a church service in the area of the Fort where the killing occurred and the laying of wreaths by family members, friends, and supporters of those who were killed.

