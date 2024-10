MR LEROY ANTHONY DAVY better known as CARIB and CENUS of Arnos Vale died on Wednesday October 2nd at the age of 52. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 3rd at the Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church. The body lies at the church rom 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Dorsetshire Hill Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van with registration number HV 683 from Upper Cane Hall.

