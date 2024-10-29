Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has firmly stated that the fight for reparations will not go away.

During his annual independence address the Prime Minister said it is time for the Caribbean region, Africa and Europe to have a mature discussion on the matter.

The Prime Minister urged Britain to resolve the matter of reparations amicably, within the framework of CARICOM’s 10 point plan for reparatory justice.

Photo credit:VC3

Like this: Like Loading...

Related