MS OVESTA HENVILLE CUPID better known as CAS-SA and GRANNY PRENG of Upper Cane Hall or BOM BOM died on Sunday October 20th at the age of 65. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 10th at the Church of the Nazarene, Upper Cane Hall. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Fountain Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by a green van with registration number H 7042 from the church to the cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related