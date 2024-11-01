World Pediatrics is preparing to host a Urology Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from November 9th to the 16th.

Urology, also known as genitourinary surgery, is the branch of medicine that focuses on surgical and medical diseases of the urinary system and the reproductive organs.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Program Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins tells NBC News, their most recent Scoliosis mission to the country was a huge success and they expect the upcoming Urology assignment to be just as successful.

Wiggins says the Urology Mission will again be led by Dr. Douglas Copeland.

Wiggins says at least twenty surgeries are expected to be conducted

