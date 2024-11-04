The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to employers across the country to ensure that adequate measures are put in place to protect their employees from heat related illnesses, during the current excessively hot temperatures.

This appeal was made by Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan, who said this is necessary to ensure that people across the country do not succumb to the current excruciating heat.

Dr. Duncan said people who work outside should ensure that they have water stations, dress lightly and take adequate breaks among other protective measures from the heat.

