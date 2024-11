MR SIMEON CORNELIUS HACKSHAW better known as PAR-RE of Byera and Chilli Village died on Tuesday October 8 th at the age of 68. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 9 th at the Apostolic Faith church, Gorse. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service

begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery.

