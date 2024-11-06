Madungo Festival Vendors to pay fee at Next Year’s event

Vendors at the Madungo festival will be required to pay a fee at next year’s event.

That is according to Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Arrowroot Association and Coordinator of the Madungo Festival, Selmon Walters.

In an interview with NBC News following the hosting of the festival, Walters said the decision was made due to complaints from the Park concerning the area used by the vendors, during the festival.

Photo credit: The Vincentian

