MRS CARLITA GRIFFITH better known a MS GRIFFITH of Buccament Bay formerly of Clare Valley died on Monday October 14th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 10th at the Layou Seventh-day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

