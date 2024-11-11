The Ministries of Culture and Education are kicking off work for the establishment of a National Youth Choir in St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

As a result, the Ministries are inviting youths between ages 13 to 25 across the country, to register for auditions to be a part of the National Youth Choir.

Research Officer in the Department of Culture and Focal Point for the National Youth Choir, Rawdica Stephen tells NBC News, the objective of the Choir is to nurture the musical talents of youths across the country.

Stephen says the National Youth Choir will offer the nation’s youths a platform to showcase their musical talents, while promoting their personal growth.

Stephen says interested youths have two ways to register, by the November 13 deadline.

She says the auditions will take place in two rounds on November 16th and 17th.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related