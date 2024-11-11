The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) says it is continuing to conduct damage assessments across the country, following the passage of a Tropical Wave over the weekend.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes tells NBC News the heavy rains which started on Friday, continued into Saturday and Sunday and there were many reports of flooding and landslides and a number of homes damaged.

Forbes says most of the reports they have received are in relation to landslides and the assessment work is continuing.

