The Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) says its teams have been working across the country since Saturday, to clean up communities which were affected by the passage of a Tropical Wave over the weekend.

Chief Technical Officer with BRAGSA Responsible for The Engineering Department that deals with Operations, Maintenance and Projects, Natoya Thomas, says the agency received reports of landslides, flooding, blocked drains and other issues, as a result of Friday’s heavy rains. She says teams were mobilized on Saturday, to begin addressing them.

According to Thomas, while the rains continued on Saturday and Sunday, cleanup activities across the country are continuing, following an extensive amount of landslides.

