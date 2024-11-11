The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority says while the incident which occurred yesterday at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal where a Cruise Ship was unable to dock was an unfortunate one, the country is still preparing to receive hundreds of thousands of Cruise passengers, during the current tourism season.

Chief Executive Officer the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Annette Mark says the Authority is continuing to work tirelessly to ensure that when visitors arrive here, they can have a fully immersive, enjoyable experience

She says despite yesterday’s unfortunate situation, the authority is looking forward to a great tourism season for all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

