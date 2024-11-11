Caesar’s Real Estate, Police Force, and Owia Strikers Triumph in Grieggs Softball Cricket Championship

In the Caesar’s Real Estate/HAIROUN Beer Grieggs Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship last weekend at the Grieggs Playing Field, Caesar’s Real Estate won by default from Owia Strikers.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force beat Young Stars by 4 wickets in a match affected by rain.

The scores: Young Stars 131 off 17.5 overs. The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force set a revised target of 65 off 10 overs, reached their target off 3.7 overs.

Owia Strikes gained a 9-wicket win over Fairbairn United.

The scores: Fairbairn United 57 off 12.1 overs, Owia Strikes 60-1 off 8.4 overs.

