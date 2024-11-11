Translating climate pledges into concrete action top COP29 priority for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The United Nations COP29 summit, running from November 11th to the 22nd in Baku, Azerbaijan, brings together global leaders and delegates to tackle pressing climate issues. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is proudly represented, participating as part of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), a coalition advocating for the unique needs and vulnerabilities of island nations.

A diverse mix of delegates from St. Vincent and the Grenadines—including representatives from government, civil society, and youth—will address key priorities for the country. Building on last year’s discussions at COP28, these areas include:

Climate Financing: Ensuring accessible funds to support adaptation and resilience efforts.

“1.5 to Stay Alive” Initiative: Advocating for urgent action to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C to prevent catastrophic impacts on small island states.

Global Stocktake: Reviewing global progress towards climate targets, evaluating areas for improvement and accountability.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines aims to drive home the urgency of translating climate pledges into concrete action, ensuring that small island nations are equipped to build a resilient, sustainable future.

Colvin Harry Reports…

Like this: Like Loading...

Related