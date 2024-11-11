Kingstown Public Library highlights the role of combatting poverty through literacy

Literacy can not only help mitigate poverty, it can equip persons with the skills necessary, to successfully navigate through life.

That’s according to Library Assistant with responsibility for the Accounts and Marketing Department at the Kingstown Public Library, Natasha Seales.

In an interview with NBC News, Seales says the library plays an integral role to literacy, by supporting educational institutions and by providing resources that can help develop literacy skills within communities.

Seales also shares some of the services that the library has to offer.

