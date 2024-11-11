Administrator at the Salvation Army says need does not have a season.

This, from Captain Rose Buissereth, following the launch of their annual Christmas kettle appeal.

The Kettle Appeal takes place every year to raise funds to support the Salvation Army’s programmes, which include providing food packages to the needy during Christmas.

In an interview with NBC News, Captain Buissereth encourages people to support the Salvation Army in their efforts to assist the less fortunate in communities across the country.

Captain Buissereth is grateful to everyone for their support throughout the years.

She maintains that every little bit counts in helping the most vulnerable in society.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related