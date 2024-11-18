Dietician advises diabetics on how to successfully manage their illness

Diabetics are being reminded that diet, exercise and taking their medications correctly, are the three main aspects involved in successfully managing their illness.

Speaking at a panel discussion Thursday November 15, Dietician in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Alicia Ferdinand, noted that food plays a key role in managing diabetes.

Ferdinand said that while there is a lot of information about what a diabetic is not allowed to eat, people should not expect to have the same reaction to the same foods relative to blood sugar spikes.

