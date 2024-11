MS AGATHA LORNA GAYMES better known as MY of Dauphine died on Thursday November 14th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 7th at the Glad Tidings Tabernacle Church, Gomea. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.

