MRS RHONA LEWIS GEORGE better known as AUNTY RHONA, MS RHONA and SISTER LEWIS formerly of St Vincent and the USA died on Sunday October 13th at the age of 88. The wake takes place on Friday November 22nd at Star of David Memorial Chapel, North Lauderdale Florida from 4:00 pm. The Service takes place on Saturday November 30th at Gateway Church, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Viewing begins at 9:30am. The Service begins at 10:30. There will be a Private Internment.

