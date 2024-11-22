Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, Carlos James said a number of projects are expected to be implemented across the region, utilizing funding made available during the ongoing 29th Session of the Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among four OECS Member States that received such funding at COP29, to enhance infrastructure resilience against climate and disaster risks.

This country received funding from the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) — a global partnership that brings together governments, U.N agencies, multilateral banks, the private sector, and academia to address climate change.

Minister James said the funding will be used to address issues faced by the Blue Economy, Threats to Livelihoods and Farmers and fisher folk, among other issues.

Minister James also outlined a number of infrastructural projects that will be addressed with the Climate Change funding.

