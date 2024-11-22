People who suffered extensive damage to their homes and agricultural production as a result of the recent heavy rains here, have been urged to report these issues to the relevant authorities.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar made this appeal during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio, earlier this week.

Minister Caesar said the Authorities received reports of a number of homes being compromised, as a result of landslides and the homeowners should report these to the Ministry of Housing.

Minister Caesar said the Ministry of Agriculture will also be conducting assessments across the country and farmers should report any loss and damage to their production.

