Thirteen schools benefit from educational presentations on Biodiversity and Watershed Protection

Thirteen schools from across the country are the beneficiaries of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) implemented – Forest Biodiversity and Watershed Project series of educational presentations.

According to a release from the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project, the initiative took place from October 1st to November 20th and was a collaborative effort between the Economic Planning Division in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, VEEP and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour.

The project aims to raise awareness of biodiversity preservation and watershed protection.

This initiative aligns with the Forest Biodiversity and Watershed Project’s mission to implement strategies for soil and water conservation, reforestation, and environmental sustainability across affected regions.

The Forest Biodiversity and Watershed Project is one of the responses to the environmental devastation, caused by La Soufrière’s eruption and Hurricane Elsa

