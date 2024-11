MRS CHRISTINA MC FEE better known as CHRISTINA MARS andTANTY of Carrierre died on Saturday November 9th at the age of 90. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 8th at the Mt. Sinai Spiritual Baptist Church, Carrierre. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Windsor Cemetery.

