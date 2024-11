MS ROSE YVONNE FRASER of Belair formerly of Fair Hall died onWednesday November 6th at the age of 56. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 8th at the St. Francis Spiritual Baptist Church, Belair. The bod lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related