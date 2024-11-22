Obituaries MR OLIVER WENDELL GILL Z Jack November 22, 2024 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MR OLIVER WENDELL GILL better known as DAN of Cane End, Marriaqua died in the USA on Tuesday November 5 th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Saturday November 23 rd at Pinelawn Memorial, Long Island at 2pm. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MS ROSE YVONNE FRASER Related Stories MS ROSE YVONNE FRASER 1 min read Obituaries MS ROSE YVONNE FRASER November 22, 2024 MRS CHRISTINA MC FEE 1 min read Obituaries MRS CHRISTINA MC FEE November 22, 2024 MR GIDEON BERNARD GABRIEL 1 min read Obituaries MR GIDEON BERNARD GABRIEL November 13, 2024