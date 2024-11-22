COP29 | “Spinning top in mud” while hurricanes and floods threaten our island nations

It was a roller coaster week filled with much deliberation at COP29 in Baku Azerbaijan as world leaders and climate change experts concluded their debates and discussions on the quest to find amicable solutions for all.

The New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) was the centerpiece of the discussions at what has come to be known as ‘The Financial COP’ . After multiple revisions of the document up to Friday, it remained very weak with little consideration for developing countries who are trying to navigate the high seas of climate change through Climate Financing.

Colvin Harry has more in this report

