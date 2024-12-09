Vincentians are being urged to desist from removing the ground control markers being used as part of the aerial mapping being carried out by the Lands and Surveys Department.

Chief Surveyor in the Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning Keith Francis, says the black and white ground control markers are used to create ground control points to assist with resolution of the images from the aerial mapping.

The aerial mapping is part of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project’s Single Window for Land and Property Transactions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related