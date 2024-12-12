Coast Guard says Beach Safety Education is crucial to reduce drowning incidents

Vincentians must ensure that they educate themselves on beach safety to address the critical issue of drowning.

This comes from Sub lieutenant and officer in charge of the Operation Center at the Coast Guard Base at Calliaqua, Celia Charles

According to Charles, education about drowning prevention and public safety in and around bodies of water is crucial to reduce drowning fatalities to zero.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Coast Guard Service last week held a week of activities to commemorate the organizations 44th anniversary.

