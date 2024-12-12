The Calypso Fraternity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is mourning the death of Veteran Calypsonian, Arlene Legair popularly known as Kijah Gani.

The SVG Calypsonians Association has expressed sadness on the passing of Kijah Gani, who died yesterday.

President of the Association, Earl Cabba Bennett described Kijah Gani as a National treasure who will be missed dearly.

He also expressed sadness regarding the sudden passing of a number of other veteran Calypsonians this year.

Bennett said Kijah Gani was filled with stage presence and she contributed significantly to the development of Calypso in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said the Calypso Fraternity is poorer as a result of Kijah Gani’s passing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related