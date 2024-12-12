Sion Hill Intersection to be transformed into a Winter Wonderland for Christmas Festival

The Sion Hill Intersection will take on a new look for the Christmas Season, from this Saturday, as the Sion Hill Lighting Committee launches its presentation for this year’s National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.

Chairperson of the Committee, Ideisha Jackson tells NBC News, this year’s presentation will be held with the theme “Bigging Up Christmas” and the public can expect a grand showcase when the community lights up this weekend.

Jackson is encouraging the public to support the Sion Hill Lighting-Up event on Saturday.

She is also commending individuals and organizations that participate in the annual Christmas and Nine Mornings activities.

