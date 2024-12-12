Chief Surveyor says Aerial Mapping to cost a fraction compared to previous expenditure

The cost of the ongoing aerial mapping in St Vincent and the Grenadines being carried out by the Lands and Survey Department will amount to less than one tenth of the previous cost.

In an interview with NBC News Chief Surveyor in the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Physical planning Keith Francis said the previous aerial mapping done in St Vincent and the Grenadines was completed at a cost of over half a million dollars.

Francis noted that previous mapping was done with planes, as drones were not as readily available as they are now.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related