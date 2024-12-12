St. Vincent and the Grenadines presents climate change case to International Court of Justice.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has presented its case in front of the International Court of Justice for the ongoing advisory proceedings on the obligation of states in climate justice.

According to the United Nations, the hearings are part of the process towards the court issuing an advisory opinion, which will clarify States’ legal obligations under international law and the consequences for breaching them.

In her address Parliamentary Counsel III in the Attorney General’s Chambers, Shernel Hadaway said that Climate Change disproportionally impacts St Vincent and the Grenadines, undermining fundamental rights enshrined in international law.

Hadaway stated that the destruction and displacement caused by hurricane Beryl caused climate refugees.

