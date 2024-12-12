Vincentians now required Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to travel to the United Kingdom.

Vincentians are now able to apply for the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) for travel to the United Kingdom at a cost of roughly $32.

In an interview with NBC Resident British High Commissioner Jeff Patton reminded Vincentians that from January 8th, 2025 all Vincentians would be required to have an ETA for entry to the United Kingdom.

Patton said persons can visit the UK’s government website to apply for the ETA.

Patton said if a person finds that their ETA is being refused, it means that there is a record somewhere that is being picked up by the system and rejecting the application.

