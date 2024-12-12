Minister Brewster emphasizes the vital role of farmers and fisherfolk in nation’s food security

Farmers and Fisher folk play an integral role in ensuring that the nation is fed.

So says Parliamentary Representative for the Central Leeward Constituency, Dr. Orando Brewster.

He made this statement during the recent distribution ceremony at Barrouallie under the UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project.

During the distribution ceremony held at the Keartons Hard Court, approximately 250 beneficiaries in Agricultural Region One from Richmond to Lowmans Hill received production implements, farm equipment and irrigation systems.

Minister Brewster said the distribution program will be continuing into 2025 as he encouraged farmers to maximize the use of the supplies being made available to them.

Minister Brewster reiterated the importance of farmers and fisher folk in food production and sustainability in the country.

