Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squad for the 3-match CG United Twenty/20 International home series against Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines on 15th, 17th and 19th December.

Johnson Charles has returned to squad after being sidelined for the past two series due to injury. Additionally, Keacy Carty has earned his first Twenty/20 International call-up following an impressive Caribbean Premier League season, strengthening the middle-order options for the West Indies.

The team will be captained by Rovman Powell, with Brandon King as vice-captain.

The squad is: Rovman Powell (Captain), Brandon King (Vice-Captain), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.

